Texas Supreme Court Upholds Ban On Mask Mandates

The governor says this decision by the court doesn't prevent people from making a personal decision to wear masks.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Despite the overwhelming number of COVID infections in the state, Texas is upholding a ban on mask mandates.

The state Supreme Court ruled in favor of Gov. Greg Abbott and blocked local entities' abilities to defy the governor and move forward with mask requirements.

The governor says this decision by the court doesn't prevent people from making a personal decision to wear masks.

Legal battles over the order are ramping up today and through next week.