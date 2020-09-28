Texas Sheriff Indicted In Black Man's Taser Death

Sheriff Robert Chody denies destroying video evidence in connection with Javier Ambler's death and blames local district attorney Margaret Moore.

A Texas sheriff has been indicted for tampering with evidence in an investigation into the in-custody death of a Black man last year.

Sheriff Robert Chody is facing a third-degree felony charge, accusing him of destroying or hiding video evidence in connection with Javier Ambler's death.

The 40-year-old Black man died after sheriff's deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him.

Chody told reporters, “I did not tamper with evidence,” and accused local district attorney Margaret Moore of putting the blame on him for political reasons. KXAN-TV in Austin reports

Ambler told officers he had a congenital heart defect before he was tased four times.