Texas Sees 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases A Day Amid Reopening

Since May 1, the state has reportedly only had two days with under 1,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus cases in Texas are still on the rise as the state begins reopening.

Gov. Greg Abbott loosened certain social distancing restrictions at the beginning of the month, allowing restaurants, malls and other businesses to reopen under certain guidelines. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said local governments with orders stricter than the state's would be breaking the law.

However, the country's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned states against reopening too soon, telling a Senate panel Tuesday that it could lead to "needless suffering and death."

Fauci said states shouldn't even begin reopening unless they've seen a 14-day decline in new cases.