Texas School Shooter Used AR-Style Rifle

Justice correspondent Jamal Andress explains rules of gun ownership in Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

Police say the 18-year-old gunman posted to Instagram, showing two assault style rifles that he legally purchased on his birthday.

One of those weapons was found in the car and the other weapon was used to carry out the massacre at Robb Elementary School.