Texas Latest Red State To Pass Stricter Voting Laws

Drive-thru voting banned, later Sunday voting start, more power for judges and partisan poll watchers seen as targeting Democrats in Texas.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Working overnight on a holiday weekend, Texas Republicans pushed through a new voting bill they call "common sense" ... but opponents see as the most restrictive in the nation.

Drive-thru voting and 24-hour polling centers will be eliminated in Texas under the new law.

Sunday voting will be pushed back later in the day, eroding so-called souls-to-the-polls efforts in Black churches. Further limits will be placed on absentee voting. And judges will have more power to overturn elections.

...All changes that could hit Harris County Democrats particularly hard in the Houston area.

Democrats said Republicans denied the public time to review its language, after the GOP suspended rules that would normally ban voting on the bill within a 24-hour window.

But the GOP pushed the bill to the governor's desk early Sunday after eight hours of questioning by powerless Democrats. It then cleared a final vote in the Texas House late Sunday and reached Gov. Greg Abbott, who signed off.

According to New York's Brennan Center for Justice, at least 14 states have enacted stricter voting laws since Donald Trump failed in his re-election bid and Republicans lost control of the Senate.

Trump won Texas but a close race led to false claims of widespread voter fraud. Republicans in Georgia and Florida also passed new voting restrictions.

In Michigan — another battleground state — Republicans are considering several bills to restrict voting, a mission the state's secretary says is deeply concerning.

"Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada – to consistently propagate the 'big lie,' propagate this idea, this falsehood, that the election was anything but safe and secure, to codify legislation in furtherance of that and really undo a lot of the policies that led to such enormous turnout and security in 2020, but then, third, strip authority of election administrators or replace at every level those who stood guard over the election," Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State, said.

President Biden on Sunday said the Texas bill — and those like it — are an assault on democracy and target Black and brown voters.

But appearing on CNN's State of the Union, Republican Congressman Mike McCaul of Texas called the voting changes, quote, "small measures."

"I think the intent, and I'm not in the state legislature, is to restore confidence in the elections that fraud isn't taking place."