Texas Officer Fired After Shooting Black Man

A probably cause affidavit released by the Hunt County district clerk's office said Lucas responded to a disturbance call at a convenience store.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A White Texas police officer charged with killing a Black man has been fired.

Officials in Wolfe City, Texas, said Shaun Lucas "was terminated for his egregious violation" of policies.

Lucas' attorney argued the former officer "acted within policy and law."

A probable cause affidavit released by the Hunt County district clerk's office said Lucas responded to a disturbance call at a convenience store earlier this month. Jonathan Price was trying to break up a dispute when Lucas confronted him, according to the family's lawyer.

The affidavit says Lucas tried to detain Price, and when Price began walking away, Lucas used his Taser.

Price reportedly appeared to reach for the Taser. Lucas fired his gun four times. Price later died at the hospital.

Lucas was arrested Monday, with his bond set at $1 million.