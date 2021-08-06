Texas Governor Calls Another Special Session

Abbott wants Democrats to return to state to take up voting bill

A new special session of the legislature begins tomorrow in Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott called the session to once again try to push forward the Republican-backed election overhaul. Democrats left the state last month to block the legislation.

But Abbott is following through on his promise to keep calling special sessions until his bill passes.

The agenda also includes abortion restrictions limiting racism lessons in schools and ramping up border security.