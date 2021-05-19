Texas Governor Bans Schools, Local Governments From Requiring Masks

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order that bars all public schools and local governments from requiring face masks.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

As the school year wraps up across the country, you may be wondering what you can expect in the remaining weeks when it comes to wearing masks. Well, it depends on where you live.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered all public school districts to no longer require masks.

After June 4, Abbott said students, teachers, parents or visitors will not be required to wear a mask on campus.

The latest CDC guidance recommends kids wear masks for the rest of the school year.

Abbott's executive order also stops local governments in Texas from requiring face masks starting on Friday.