Texas Governor Shuts Down Bars, Scales Back Restaurant Dining

Gov. Gregg Abbott made the changes after a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott shut down bars and scaled back restaurant capacity on Friday after a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

He also said gatherings of 100 people or more have to be approved by local governments, and ordered rafting and tubing businesses to close. Restaurant capacity will be reduced to 50%, down from 75%, starting Monday. Texas reported nearly 6,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

In a statement, Abbott said: "Every Texan has a responsibility to themselves and their loved ones to wear a mask, wash their hands, stay six feet apart from others in public, and stay home if they can."

The announcement came just a day after he "paused" the state's reopening plan after a surge in cases. Elective surgeries have been suspended to make sure there's enough space available for coronavirus patients.