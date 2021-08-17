Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tests Positive For COVID-19

He is currently isolating in the governor's mansion and will be tested daily.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19

His office says the governor is fully vaccinated and not experiencing symptoms right now.

Abbott is currently isolating in the governor's mansion and will be tested daily.

Abbott issued an order banning local governments from issuing mask mandates, despite a high number of COVID cases in his state.

He is currently facing legal challenges over the ban.