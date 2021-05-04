Texas City Votes To Ban Abortions

The Texas legislature is considering a law to ban abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

A Texas city has approved a local ban on almost all abortions.

About 260,000 people live in Lubbock.

The measure prevents women from the right to an abortion unless their lives are in danger. It allows people to sue doctors who provide abortions.

Dozens of other cities have adopted similar local rules. The vast majority of them are in Texas.

