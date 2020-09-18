COVID-19 Testing Rules Reportedly Issued Against Scientists' Wishes

The New York Times reports those guidelines were written by the Department of Health and Human Services, not by CDC scientists.

Recent government guidance on COVID-19 testing was reportedly issued against scientists' wishes.

That's according to a new report from The New York Times. The guidelines in question said people without coronavirus symptoms don't necessarily need to get tested — even if they've been exposed to the virus.

The Times said those guidelines were written by the Department of Health and Human Services, not by CDC scientists. Despite that, the guidelines were posted on the CDC's website last month.

CDC Director Robert Redfield said they were coordinated with the White House and received appropriate input from coronavirus task force experts.

