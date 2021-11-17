Testing Begins On Nasal Alzheimer's Vaccine

Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts is beginning human trials on the vaccine aimed at preventing and slowing Alzheimer's.

A Boston, Massachusetts hospital will begin human trials of a new Alzheimer's vaccine.

Brigham and Women's Hospital will test the safety and effectiveness of a nasal vaccine aimed at preventing and slowing the disease.

16 people between the ages of 60 and 85 who show early symptoms of the disease will participate. Each participant will receive two doses one week apart.

Researchers want to determine the safety of the vaccine and study how it impacts a patient's white blood cell count.