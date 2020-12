Up through last week, Tesla's stocks rose about 700 percent this year alone.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Tesla's stock slumped on the company's first day on the S&P 500. Shares for the electric car and solar panel manufacturer fell more than six percent yesterday.

Up through last week, Tesla's stocks rose about 700 percent this year alone. Tesla is the most valuable car manufacturer in the U.S. and one of the ten biggest companies in the S&P.