Tesla Surpasses Toyota As The Most Valuable Automaker Worldwide

Since the start of the year, Tesla shares have swelled 183%.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Tesla's market capitalization is now nearly $210 billion, making it the most valuable automaker worldwide.

It was already the most valuable U.S. automaker as of January, and since the start of the year shares have swelled 183%. It pushed past Toyota into the top slot worldwide Thursday after it reported a remarkable second quarter, delivering over 90,000 vehicles. Analysts had predicted it'd only deliver 72,000.

The company also surpassed the market caps of Coca-Cola, Disney and Cisco.

The success comes on the heels of a recent feud between CEO Elon Musk and Alameda County in California, where Tesla has its main factory. County officials had ordered the factory to delay reopening, but Tesla filed a lawsuit. The county approved a safety plan in May, and the company says the factory is now operating at pre-lockdown capacity.

Contains footage from CNN.