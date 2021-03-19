Tensions High At First U.S.-China Meeting Under President Biden

Both sides traded critical accusations against each other's policies as they criticized each other's domestic and foreign affairs.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Things got pretty heated yesterday in the first face-to-face meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials since President Biden took office.

The two sides traded critical accusations against each other's policies, with China saying there was a "strong smell of gunpowder and drama" in the room.

"We believe that it is important for the United States to change its own image and to stop advancing its own democracy in the rest of the world," China's chief of foreign affairs, Yang Jiechi, said. "Many people within the United States actually have little confidence in the democracy of the United States."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken fired back defending the need to respect global cooperation.

"Our administration is committed to leading with diplomacy, to advance the interests of he United States and to strengthen the rules-based international order," Blinken said.

Both sides are set to continue talks today in Alaska.