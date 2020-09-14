Tense Protest After Man Killed By Police In Pennsylvania

Lancaster City Police released body camera footage of the incident.

Protests broke out in Pennsylvania after a man was shot and killed by police.

Lancaster City Police released body camera footage of the incident. And we want to warn you, the footage you're about to see may be disturbing.

"Get back get back get back ... (person screams)."

Police say they got a call about a domestic incident Sunday. When they got to the house, they say a 27-year-old man ran out with a knife and an officer opened fire. That officer was the only officer there at the time.

Protesters filled the streets of Lancaster overnight. Fires burned and police used tear gas on the crowds. Several arrests were made.