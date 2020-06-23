Tennis Player Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For COVID-19

Djokovic is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after matches held in Belgrade, Serbia, and Zadar, Croatia, last weekend.

Top-ranked Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after playing in a tennis exhibition series he organized.

Djokovic is reportedly the fourth player to test positive for the virus after the matches held in Belgrade, Serbia, and Zadar, Croatia, last weekend. Djokovic has received criticism for organizing the series as the case numbers of the virus continue to climb globally.

In response, Djokovic said in a statement, "We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met. Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with."

Djokovic says his wife also tested positive for the virus, but their children have not. While not experiencing any symptoms, he says he will be quarantining for 14 days and will be following up with additional testing.

Contains footage from CNN.