International Tennis Federation Cancels Events In Russia And Belarus

March 2, 2022
The federation will allow players from those countries to participate in tournaments without any national identification.
Pro tennis is joining the ranks of sports prohibiting Russia and Belarus from competing in team events as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine.
The International Tennis Federation is canceling all events in those countries and suspending the Russian and Belarusian tennis federations from membership and international team competition until further notice.
ITF suspends Russia and Belarus from ITF membership and international team competition— ITF (@ITFTennis) March 1, 2022
