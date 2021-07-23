Tennessee Resumes Vaccine Outreach For Minors

Republican lawmakers are unhappy that teens were told that they could get vaccines with or without parental approval.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Tennessee is restarting vaccine outreach to young people.

It follows public criticism after the state hit the pause button on promoting all vaccines from COVID to flu.

Republican lawmakers had been unhappy that teens were informed of their right to get a vaccine, with or without parental approval.

The Tennessee Health Department will resume outreach at schools as soon as next week.