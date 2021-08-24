Tennessee Flooding Leaves At Least 22 Dead; 13 Still Missing

Search and rescue crews are still looking for 13 people after the devastating flooding.

Search and rescue crews are still looking for 13 people after the devastating flooding in Middle Tennessee over the weekend.

So far there have been at least 22 deaths, many of them children.

7-month-old twin babies were swept away, their parents told Newsy's sister station in Nashville it happened so quickly. Two older siblings in the family did survive.

The city of Waverly was hit the hardest. Many are now left with nothing after their homes were swept away.