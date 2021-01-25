Field Hospitals Spring Up In North Carolina As COVID Cases Surge

The field hospital is for patients who have been discharged from the hospital's intensive care unit and do not need ventilators.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Temporary field hospitals are popping back up across the country as hospitals are overwhelmed with patients.

One was built earlier this month in North Carolina.

The field hospital is for patients that who have been discharged from the hospital's intensive care unit and do not need ventilators.

CEO of Caldwell Memorial Hospital Laura Easton said, "We doubled the number of COVID patients in a matter of days. And we doubled our hospital census. So, we had twice the number of people in the hospital that we normally have."

The tents and caregivers have been provided by Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief charity.