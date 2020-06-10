Temporary Fence Near White House Begins Coming Down

Volunteers took down Black Lives Matter posters to preserve for posterity before the removal of fences around the White House.

Temporary security barriers around the White House began coming down today after a week of calm in the nation’s capital.

Volunteers spent the morning carefully removing Black Lives Matter posters and other art attached to the tall metal fencing erected last week after federal law enforcement forced back protesters in Lafayette Square, just north of the White House.

“It’s part of history,” Tim Barr said.

He and other volunteers had been collecting items since 5 a.m., he said.

Some of the material will go to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The Park Service has said the area will partially reopen but has not specified how much of the barrier will come down.

Crowds have continued to gather in the area, newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza by the city’s mayor.