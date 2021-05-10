WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Teens Could Get Pfizer Shot This Week

By Robin Dich
May 10, 2021
Now to the fight against the coronavirus.

This week, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Pfizer's vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds.

The C.D.C. Is also expected to agree with the recommendation meaning shots could start in a matter of days. 

A March study by Pfizer included more than two-thousand volunteers in that age range. 

It found kids experienced side effects similar to young adults.

Results of a COVID-19 vaccine study by Moderna for the same age group is expected later this year. 

