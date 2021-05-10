Teens Could Get Pfizer Shot This Week

May 10, 2021
The C.D.C. Is also expected to agree with the recommendation meaning shots could start in a matter of days.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Now to the fight against the coronavirus.
This week, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Pfizer's vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds.
The C.D.C. Is also expected to agree with the recommendation meaning shots could start in a matter of days.
A March study by Pfizer included more than two-thousand volunteers in that age range.
It found kids experienced side effects similar to young adults.
Results of a COVID-19 vaccine study by Moderna for the same age group is expected later this year.