The items can be deducted if they were bought after March 12, 2020.

Teachers will be able to deduct out-of-pocket expenses for any personal protective equipment they bought for school.

This can include face masks, disinfectant, soap, hand sanitizer, and even tape and chalk used to set up social distancing in the classroom.

