Task Force Member Says Testing Not Cause Of Increases In Virus Cases

White House coronavirus task force member Admiral Brett Giroir says the U.S. is at a "critical point" in the coronavirus pandemic.

Giroir says the increase in cases isn't because of an increase in testing — a claim President Trump has repeatedly made.

“Yes, we’re getting more cases identified, but the cases are actually going up. And we know that, too, because hospitalizations are going up,” he told NBC.

Giroir's comments come as President Trump's claims that the U.S. is rounding the turn on its fight against COVID-19.