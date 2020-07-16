Target, CVS Will Require Masks At Stores Nationwide

They are the latest retailers to implement the policy in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Customers at Target and CVS will soon be required to wear masks in stores nationwide. The two retailers are the latest to implement the policy in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The mandate will go into effect on July 20 at all 10,000 CVS stores. Target's mandate will go into effect on Aug. 1.

Target says "those with underlying medical conditions and young children" are excused from wearing masks. The retailer will also have disposable masks available for customers who don't have their own. Shoppers are already required to wear face coverings at more than 80% of Target's 1,871 stores due to local and state regulations.

CVS said it's not asking employees to enforce the new rule, but it is asking customers to "help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering."

Thursday's policy updates were announced a day after Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, announced mask requirements at all U.S. Walmart and Sam's Club locations starting Monday. Kohl's and Kroger followed suit. Kohl's will enforce its policy on Monday as well, while Kroger's starts July 22.

