Target Announces Initiative To Increase Number Of Black Employees

Target is ramping up its diversity efforts, vowing to increase its number of Black employees by 20 percent over three-years.

Black employees will also be offered leadership development and training programs.

Target's chief diversity officer said, "We want to make sure that our stores, our business model, and our portfolio is evolving."

The company released a diversity report Thursday that said last year, 15 percent of Target workers and less than 10 percent of company leaders were black.

