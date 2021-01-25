Buccaneers To Face Chiefs In Super Bowl

The Buccaneers will face the defending Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his first year in Tampa Bay, Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl since 2003.

It's Brady's 10th championship game appearance.

The game will be hosted in Tampa Bay, but because of COVID, the stadium will only be about a quarter full.

The league is giving 7,500 tickets to vaccinated health care workers.

Those guests will also get to see Miley Cyrus before the game. The artist announced she'll headline a pregame concert. The show is set to take place outside the stadium before kickoff.