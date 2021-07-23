Tampa Bay Buccaneers Get Super Bowl Rings

The top of the ring has 319 diamonds to celebrate the team's 31-to-9 victory.

If you have a really big team, and need a really big ring, talk to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last night, the team got the rings for their Super Bowl win.

The top of the ring has 319 diamonds to celebrate the team's 31-to-9 victory. It also has a removable top that shows the Buccaneers' home stadium where they won the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady, who has seven Super Bowl rings, said this one is by far the best.