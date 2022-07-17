‘Systemic Failures’ In Uvalde School Massacre, Report Finds

The report was written by an investigative committee from the Texas House of Representatives and released to family members Sunday.

Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to mass shooting that left 21 people dead at a Uvalde elementary school but "systemic failures" created a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the suspect was finally confronted and killed, according to a report from investigators released Sunday.

The nearly 80-page report obtained by multiple media outlets is the first to criticize both state and federal law enforcement, and not just local authorities in Uvalde, Texas, for the bewildering inaction at Robb Elementary School.

The report was written by an investigative committee from the Texas House of Representatives and released to family members Sunday.

The findings are the most complete account yet of the May 24 massacre in South Texas and the hesitant and haphazard response by heavily armed law enforcement as a man fired inside a fourth-grade classroom.

According to the Texas Tribune, which reviewed the report ahead of its scheduled release to the public later Sunday, the overwhelming majority of responders at the school were federal and state law enforcement. That included nearly 150 U.S. Border Patrol agents and 91 state police officials, according to the Tribune.

