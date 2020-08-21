WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Syracuse Students Suspended For Large Gathering On Campus

By Gage Jackson
August 21, 2020
Syracuse University suspended at least 23 students after crowds of freshman held a party on campus in violation of rules limiting large gatherings.
Syracuse University handed out nearly two dozen interim suspension in response to large gatherings on campus -- saying they may have done enough damage to shut down the entire campus. At least 23 students were suspended at the University after freshman threw a giant party on the quad. 

In this video shared with Barstool Syracuse, you can see a huge crowd not following university rules to wear masks and social distance.

The coronavirus is spreading rapidly through numerous universities as the fall semester begins -- with greek organizations and off-campus parties creating some of the largest clusters.

