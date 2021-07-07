Swim Cap Designed For Natural Black Hair To Be Reviewed

Last week, Soul Cap said the sport's governing body denied its application for certification, which means that cap cannot be used during the Olympics.

Following days of backlash and questioning, the International Swimming Federation says it will look back at its decision to ban a specific swimming cap.

The swimming cap from Soul Cap is designed for natural Black hair.

Last week, Soul Cap said the sport's governing body denied its application for certification, which means that cap cannot be used during the Summer Olympics.

The International Swimming Federation acknowledged the public response and said it is reviewing the decision.