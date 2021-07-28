Investigation Launched Into Swastika Found At State Department

SMS
Investigation Launched Into Swastika Found At State Department
By Eliana Moreno
By Eliana Moreno
July 28, 2021
July 28, 2021
Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote a letter condemning hate against Jews.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

An investigation is underway after a swastika carved into an elevator was found at the State Department headquarters.

It was reportedly found near the office that deals with combating antisemitism.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken — who is Jewish — wrote a letter to the department condemning hate against Jews.  And he told his Jewish coworkers that everyone is proud to be their colleagues.

SMS