Police: Suspect Shoots And Wounds 2 People At Kansas High School

Authorities say the suspect is in custody after shooting a resource officer and school administrator at Olathe East High School.

A suspect shot and wounded a school resource officer and an administrator Friday at a suburban Kansas City high school, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the “office area" at Olathe East High School, Olathe police said in a tweet.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: Olathe East High School. School Resource Officer Shot and injured, Administrator Shot and injured. Occurred in Office Area. Suspect in custody. Stand by on reunification area. No active threat at this time. No reports of injured students at this time. — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) March 4, 2022

A suspect has been taken into custody, police said, and there are no reports that students were injured. Police didn't immediately release any information on the identity of the suspect or a motive.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on the scene to help with the investigation.

Olathe Public Schools said in a tweet that Olathe East High School, which has an enrollment of 1,900, was under lockdown as of Friday afternoon because of the situation.

“Please know that law enforcement is on site and the building is secured," the district said.

Parents were being directed to a nearby Family Video store and Frontier Park to be reunited with their children. Police asked parents and the public to stay away from the school.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.