WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Surge In Pet Adoptions Helps Some Businesses Bounce Back

SMS
Surge In Pet Adoptions Helps Some Businesses Bounce Back
March 21, 2021
March 21, 2021
The Boston-based pet shop "Fish & Bone" had to close its doors for weeks last March. But when it reopened, the owner saw more customers than ever.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT