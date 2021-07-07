Search At Surfside Condo Site Shifts To Recovery Operation

54 people are confirmed dead. 86 are still unaccounted for.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A sense of finality in Surfside – nearly two weeks into search efforts.

Crews officially changed their mission from rescue to recovery on Wednesday.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said: "We've all worked passionately day and night for two weeks to save lives. The announcement today comes as a result of a consensus of those closest to the rescue efforts that the possibility that someone is still alive is near zero."

Fifty-four people are confirmed dead. Eighty-six are still unaccounted for.