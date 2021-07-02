Supreme Court Won't Take Up Same-Sex Wedding Case

The Washington Supreme Court had earlier sided with a gay couple, saying it was discriminatory for a florist to refuse to work their wedding.

The Supreme Court has decided not to take up another case centered on a battle between LGBTQ rights and religious rights. It did not say why – which is normal.

The Washington Supreme Court had earlier sided with a gay couple, saying it was discriminatory for a florist to refuse to work their wedding over religious objections.

Only three conservative justices on the nation's highest court supported hearing an appeal. Four are needed to make that happen.

Washington's top court had agreed with the plaintiffs, saying "this case is no more about access to flowers than civil rights cases in the 1960s were about access to sandwiches."