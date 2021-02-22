Supreme Court Won't Block Release Of Trump's Taxes

On Monday, the high court denied former President Trump's latest bid to stop the release of his financial documents to a New York state prosecutor.

The Supreme Court will not be blocking the release of former President Donald Trump's tax records.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has been seeking Trump's tax records since 2019 as part of an investigation.

He wants to look through more than eight years of Trump's personal and corporate tax records and has suggested the possibility of "extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization."

The former president has called the legal battle a continuation of "the greatest witch hunt in history."