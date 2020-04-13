Supreme Court Will Hold Teleconference Hearings In May

The court's March and April hearings were originally postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Supreme Court will hold its arguments in May via teleconference.

After the court's March and April hearings were originally postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the High Court said Monday it will hear 10 cases from May 4th to May 13th remotely.

All parties, from the justices to the arguing lawyers, will participate over the phone. Some of the cases the Supreme Court will hear include whether President Trump can reject subpoenas for his tax returns, as well as arguments about electoral college voting.

The call will also allow news organizations to access the call, marking the first time the Supreme Court has ever livestreamed its hearings. This is a big shift as the court doesn't allow cameras in the courtroom and rarely makes recordings immediately accessible.

The last time hearings were held outside of the D.C. courtroom was in October 2001, when anthrax was mailed to the court. A spokesperson for The Supreme Court said all the justices are healthy amid the pandemic.

Contains footage from CNN.