Supreme Court Upholds Decision To Allow Abortion Pills To Be Mailed

The usual in-person requirement for abortion pills was relaxed in a lower court decision due to the pandemic.

The Supreme Court refused to block a lower court's order on abortion pills Thursday.

The order would let people receive abortion pills by mail due to the pandemic. Prior to this, FDA rules required the pills be picked up in person.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists challenged the in-person requirement because the FDA had relaxed similar regulations on other drugs, such as opioids, due to the pandemic.

The lower court sided with the ACOG, and the Trump administration's appeal failed in a 6-2 Supreme Court vote.