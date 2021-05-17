WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Supreme Court To Consider Rollback Of Abortion Rights

By Simon Kaufman
May 17, 2021
The Supreme Court agreed to consider a major rollback of abortion rights.

The bench says it will take up Mississippi's bid to enforce a 15-week ban on abortion.

The court will hear the case this fall, with a decision likely to come down next summer.

Mississippi passed a law in 2018 that bans abortions after 15 weeks except in some situations, but the law was blocked by a federal appeals court.

The court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision allows women the right to an abortion.

