Supreme Court Rejects Appeal To School's Transgender Bathroom Policy

A group of parents filed the appeal to keep transgender students from using bathrooms and locker rooms according to the gender they identify with.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down an appeal looking to overturn protections for transgender students in Oregon.

A small group of parents filed the appeal in an effort to keep transgender students from using bathrooms and locker rooms according to the gender they identify with. But now, the school district policy allowing them to use the facilities they choose will stay in place.