Supreme Court Justices React To Death Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Members of the high court shared their memories of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Some of Justice Ginsburg's colleagues on the bench remembering their time with her...

Chief Justice Roberts dubbed her a "tireless and resolute champion of justice."

Justice Thomas called her "unfailingly gracious, thoughtful and civil."

Justice Breyer, saying the "world is a better place for her having lived in it."

Justice Alito, remembering her "remarkable fortitude."

Justice Sotomayor, saying she "left a legacy few could rival."

Justices Kagan and Gorsuch shared memories of her wit and her sweet tooth.

And Justice Kavanaugh thanked her for paving the way for his daughters.

And finally, Justice Kennedy, saying "by her reverence for the Constitution, she taught us to preserve it to secure our freedom."