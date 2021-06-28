Supreme Court Won't Hear Case On Transgender Bathroom Ban

​The case centered around Gavin Grimm, a transgender boy in Virginia. The school board barred him from using the boys bathroom. Grimm sued and won.

On Monday, the Supreme Court announced it won't hear a case over whether schools must allow students to use the bathroom that matches their gender identities.

The case centered around Gavin Grimm, a transgender boy in Virginia.

The school board barred him from using the boys bathroom. Grimm sued and won in 2015, and again a few years later.

Because the high court declined to hear the case, Grimm's earlier victory will stand.