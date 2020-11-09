Supreme Court To Hear Affordable Care Act Case

It's the third time the Affordable Care Act has made it to the Supreme Court, but experts think it's unlikely justices will fully strike it down.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

On Tuesday, the Affordable Care Act faces another legal challenge in the Supreme Court.

The justices will have to decide whether the individual mandate requiring citizens to buy health insurance is unconstitutional. The lawsuit is backed by President Trump. It will be the third time the Supreme Court has weighed in on the Obama-era policy.

Experts believe the law is unlikely to be fully struck down, even with the court's new 6-3 conservative majority.