Supreme Court Blocks Census From Continuing

The White House appealed a lower court ruling ordering work to continue until October 3.

The Trump administration can end census counting immediately after the Supreme Court blocked the count from continuing until the end of the month.

The White House appealed a lower court ruling ordering work to continue until October 31 to ensure a more accurate tally as the pandemic made it difficult to get households counted.

The White House argued the Census Bureau needs time to decide how many congressional seats each state gets based on its population.

Local governments and civil rights groups have sued the administration arguing ending the count early means minorities would be overlooked.