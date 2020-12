The men say they were placed on the no-fly list by the agents for not spying on Muslim communities.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Supreme Court voted unanimously to allow three Muslim men to sue FBI agents for placing them on the no-fly list.

The men — who are all U.S. citizens or permanent residents — say they were placed on the list for not spying on Muslim communities.

The men say complying with the FBI's request would go against their religious beliefs.