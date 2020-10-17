Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Case On Undocumented Immigrants, Census

Immigrants in the U.S. have been included and counted in the U.S. Census since the first one in 1790, regardless of their status.

The United States Supreme Court agreed to hear oral arguments on Friday regarding Pres. Donald Trump's attempts to exclude undocumented immigrants in the 2020 Census.

The high court is expected to hear the expedited case on Nov. 30, when the court could include a new associate justice: Amy Coney Barrett.

Earlier a lower court ruled that excluding undocumented immigrants in the count, which is used to allocate seats in Congress, is unlawful.

Immigrants in the U.S. have been included and counted in the U.S. Census since the first one in 1790, regardless of their status.

Additional reporting by Aida Sultanova of The Associated Press.

Contains footage from CNN.