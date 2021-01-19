newsy
The Lifetime Perks Of Being A Former U.S. President
The Lifetime Perks Of Being A Former U.S. President
January 19, 2021
January 19, 2021
Former U.S. presidents are entitled to several lifetime benefits after leaving office thanks to the Former Presidents Act.
